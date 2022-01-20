Watch live as teachers in France protest against Covid testing rules

French teachers have gathered to hold a nationwide day of strike action and protests against Covid rules and the “chaos” of pandemic-related protocols in schools.

The demonstrations come as Omicron surges across the country, leading to severe classroom disruptions with both teachers and students forced into isolation.

Last week, a one-day walkout saw half of France’s primary schools close, as unions accused authorities of failing to establish clear rules that would keep as many children in school as possible.

