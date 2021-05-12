US Senator Ted Cruz appeared to walk out of a hearing on Tuesday, after a heated exchange over two of president Joe Biden’s picks for key Justice Department positions.

Cruz accused Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke of supporting abolishing the police, in the US.

“As you well know, Senator Cruz, that is a complete distortion of their positions,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal responded.

Ted Cruz then appeared to walk out of the hearing, after being told by Blumenthal that they weren’t there to discuss the appointments.