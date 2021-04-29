Ted Cruz was caught on camera falling asleep during Joe Biden’s speech to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday. The Senator from Texas struggled to keep his eyes open as the president touted the achievements of his administration’s first 100 days.Mr Biden, who one-term president Donald Trump and Republicans unsuccessfully nicknamed “Sleepy Joe” during the 2020 presidential election, received a string of standing ovations. But that was not enough to keep Mr Cruz awake, and even his fellow politicians noticed.