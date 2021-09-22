Ted Cruz was told voting laws in the state of Texas could be considered racist as he clashed with a law professor testifying during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.

During the debate, the subpanel's ranking member asked each of the five witnesses to say whether they believed “voter ID laws” were “racist.”

Professor Franita Tolson was the first to respond, initially suggesting that the Republican senator should stop "treating all voter ID laws as the same".

When Cruz asked her to clarify which laws are racist, Tolson fired back: "Apologies Mr. Cruz, your state of Texas, perhaps."