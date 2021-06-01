A teenager pushed a bear off a fence to protect her dogs, leading to the surveillance footage from her house going viral.

Hailey, 17, went to tell her dogs to stop barking when she came around the house and realised they were barking at a bear sitting on the fence of their California home.

The video, which was widely viewed on TikTok, shows the bear sitting on the fence with her cubs, clawing at one of Hailey’s dogs. Footage shows the teenager running towards the fence and pushing the bear down the other side, grabbed her dogs and hurried inside the house.