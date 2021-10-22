Dramatic body-cam footage shows the moment a teenage drug dealer was arrested in his pants after he tried to flee from police by jumping from a bedroom window.

Officers raided the property in the Sandwell area of the West Midlands as part of a week-long blitz on drug dealing across the region.

Body-worn video cameras captured the moment officers stormed the address before finding a 17-year-old suspect hiding on the roof.

In total 143 people were arrested during the operation on suspicion of running cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin supply networks.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.