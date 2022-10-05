Fourteen-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager dies in Gateshead

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after the death of another teenager who was attacked in Gateshead in the early hours of Tuesday, 4 October.

Northumbria Police found the attacked boy, also aged 14, with injuries “consistent with having been caused by a bladed article” in the Springwell Estate on Monday evening.

A murder investigation was launched after he died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested and held in custody.

A 13-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and also remains in custody.

Sign up for our newsletters.