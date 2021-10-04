A 19-year-old was captured staging a motorbike crash in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Police captured the 19-year-old staging the accident, which prompted a large emergency response.

CCTV shows the man pushing his bike into the middle of the road and placing it on its side while laying his body underneath it.

The man flags down a driver for help before emergency services attend the scene and close the road for more than an hour.

Police said the teenager told medics that he could not feel his legs or the entire right side of his body – but he had made the whole thing up.