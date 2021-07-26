A 19-year-old will attempt to make history in August by becoming the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

Zara Rutherford will also become the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe alone in a microlight aircraft, should she be successful.

The teenager will be setting off from her home in Belgium and expects the trip to take between two to three months, depending on the weather.

She will be flying through 52 different countries, travelling a total distance of 28,000 nautical miles.

Rutherford hopes her achievement will inspire other young women to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) careers.