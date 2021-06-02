A horrifying video shared on social media shows the moment a 17-year-old boy appears to be chased by a gang of males brandishing huge knives in London’s Hyde Park.

Frightened onlookers scatter and scream as the group run after the boy. He is then seen falling to the ground before being kicked and stabbed.

The attack took place on Tuesday evening as the park was still packed with crowds on the hottest day of the year so far.

Police said the teenager was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that no arrests had been made.