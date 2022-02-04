Teenagers fight with knife and sword on south London bus

Police are investigating a knife fight that occurred in front of horrified passengers on a bus in south London.

The yobs started jostling on the top floor of the double-decker as it moved through Streatham on Thursday afternoon January 3.

Terrified passengers watched as the scrap carried on 'for about five minutes' before the gang left the vehicle, to the relief of the driver.

One was holding a machete with an eight-inch long blade while the other had a long thin metal bar.

Police officers arrived but all those allegedly involved had already fled the scene.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here