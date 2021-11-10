A group of teenagers have been caught on camera shooting fireworks at each other on a road in Hackney, London.

The hooded youths can first be seen firing the pyrotechnics into the air, before turning them on each other.

At one point, one teen rides down the road, shooting the firework behind him, before shockingly aiming it at a Just Eat delivery driver.

The firework clips the unlucky bystander, bouncing off his delivery box before exploding in the air.

He can be seen shouting at the teenager, who then rides away from the scene.

