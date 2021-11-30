Two teenage girls do handstands on busy train tracks

Network Rail released CCTV footage capturing two teenage girls doing handstands on a busy level crossing in Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire.

The teens are standing in the middle of the tracks before performing the handstands where trains travel up to 80mph.

Other reckless people were filmed taking selfies on the railway and laying down on the track for irresponsible photo opportunities or stopping to sit on the crossing.

Network Rail condemned the individuals while highlighting that trains are unable to stop quickly or swerve.

Gary Wood, Head of Highways and Transport at Nottinghamshire County Council, described the footage as “deeply disturbing”.

