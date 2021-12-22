Several injured as metro trains collide near Tehran

A number of people were injured when two metro trains collided outside Tehran on Wednesday.

State TV footage showed one train had been derailed after the crash with another service in the Chitgar area near the Iranian capital.

Iranian emergency department spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said 11 people were being treated in hospital, one with serious injuries.

Khaledi told Iranian media: “Nine people were treated on site and right now, as I’m talking to you, there is no reason to worry at all, fortunately.”

