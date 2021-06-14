Thousands of ecstatic Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square on Sunday to celebrate the ouster of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Revellers cheered, waved flags and popped champagne corks after Israel’s parliament confirmed a new coalition government in a narrow 60-59 vote, ending Mr Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

Naftali Bennett, a former right-wing ally of Mr Netanyahu’s now turned bitter rival, will become the new prime minister for two years, followed by Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of party Yesh Atid. They will preside over a fragile coalition made up of eight parties with deep ideological differences.