Watch live as hundreds gather in Tel Aviv to protest Russian action in Ukraine

Hundreds of Ukrainians, Israelis and Russians are expected to gather in Tel Aviv, near the Russian embassy, on Saturday (5 March) to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The crowds will be calling on Vladimir Putin to stop the war, which has so far killed at least 331 civilians and injured hundreds more.

Protesters gathered in cities across Europe on Saturday to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, demonstrating against Russia’s military action.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.