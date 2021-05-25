A council housing tenant in London’s Mitcham has been documenting the “unliveable” conditions at the property, including mouse droppings, dead insects and broken and waterlogged kitchen cabinets. Kwajo Tweneboa, 22, said the home had an “asbestos-filled ceiling” and was “not even fit for animals,” according to PA Media. He and his two siblings were threatened with eviction when their father died from cancer last year, he said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our residence is our number one priority,” Clarion Housing Association said in response, adding that it was undertaking “a significant amount of work.”