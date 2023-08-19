Missing child stuck in storm drain rescued in Tennessee

A missing 11-year-old girl was rescued after she was found in a storm drain in Tennessee on Sunday, 13 August.

Isabella Jackson went missing just after 9am from Skylight Drive in Bartlett, a suburb of Memphis, the Bartlett Police Department said.

A resident reported hearing a child shouting from underneath a driveway on the 6200 block of Skyview Circle around an hour later.

Emergency services attended the scene and heard the youngster shouting that she was stuck in a sewer line underground.

Officer Jennifer Willoughby crawled into the pipe to guide Isabella back to safety.