A 20-year-old Pontiac man wanted on a federal gun charge is now in police custody thanks to a rap video.

Tylique Campbell turned himself into ATF agents after feds issued an arrest warrant for him last week following a shootout in Pontiac back in September.

Lt.. Sam Marzban, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said: “Mr. Campbell was in a rap video online with weapons that resembled the ones recovered from the shooting scene”.

The guns recovered at the scene were inside a backpack that looked similar to the one seen in the video.

