Exclusive look at Terence Crawford’s ring gear ahead of clash with Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford's ring gear has been revealed ahead of his titanic bout with Errol Spence Jr this Saturday.

Spence likes to refer to himself as the "Big Fish", and Crawford is taking no prisoners with his outfit.

The ring gear features hooks and other fishing-related imagery.

“I was able to do a lot of research into deep-sea fishing, the fabrics and hardware they use, and I implement that into the design", said Imtayaz Qassim of Bespoke Boxing, where Crawford’s outfit was designed and created.

The two professional boxers are set to clash to crown an undisputed welterweight champion in their match.

These two Americans are both currently unbeaten, but Crawford's WBO belt is on the line, as are Spence's WBC, WBA and IBF titles.