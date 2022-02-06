Tesco chairman John Allan suggests sell-by dates will be removed in the future

Tesco chairman John Allan suggests Tesco may get rid of sell-by dates in the future.

While discussing rising food prices, Mr Allan told the BBC’s Sophie Raworth that he eats bread past its sell-by date and believes “many other people do”.

Mr Allen revealed that sell-by date stickers are likely to change in the coming years, saying: “There is a re-appraisal going on at the moment about whether sell-by or eat-by dates are over-conservative, and I think that’s going to change in the years ahead.

“Quite a lot of those dates will come off.”

