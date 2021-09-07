A man who falsified a police report claiming a Tesla reversed into him has been arrested after the vehicle’s camera captured him staging the incident.

Louisiana’s Slidell Police Department released footage capturing Arthur Bates Jr falling down behind the vehicle and lying on the ground.

With one foot resting on the Tesla’s bumper, Bates lays on the ground and pretends to be injured before being confronted.

Bates Jr called 911 and reported the Tesla hit him then fled the scene.

After police determined Bates had lied about the incident he was arrested for “false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response”.