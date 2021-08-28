A Tesla in ‘auto pilot’ mode slammed into a state trooper’s patrol car on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said a Mercedes was broken down near Colonial Drive when a trooper stopped to help with the Tesla failing to slow down or change lanes.

According to the crash report, the trooper was out of his car to help move the other vehicle out of the road when the Tesla failed to move over, hitting the patrol car along with the Mercedes.