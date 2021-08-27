Tesla is looking to sell electricity in Texas and planning to build two giant batteries in the state, according to reports. On Thursday, Texas Monthly revealed that Tesla Energy Ventures - a subsidiary of the car and energy company owned by billionaire Elon Musk - had filed an application with the Public Utility Commission to sell electricity in Texas. The reports come after the state suffered a power crisis in February, with Musk criticising the reliability of its electricity. "[Electricity Reliability Council of Texas] not earning that R," he tweeted at the time.