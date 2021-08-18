American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla is under investigation after its autopilot feature in cars leads to 11 accidents.

The accidents resulted in the deaths of at least one person and caused 17 injuries with the companies autopilot feature coming under scrutiny, According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The NHTSA specified in a Statement, via CNN that its investigation will shed light on “the causes of certain Tesla crashes”.

The investigation will also seek to understand the technologies and methods used to monitor, assist, and enforce the driver’s engagement with driving while Autopilot is in use.