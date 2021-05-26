A badly-needed test-and-trace system was delayed last spring because of Matt Hancock’s “stupid” plan to carry out 100,000 tests a day, former Number 10 advisor Dominic Cummings has alleged in testimony to MPs on Wednesday.

Cummings said officials were told to “hold tests back” – so the health secretary could “go on TV and say ‘look at me with my 100k target,’” in what is damning evidence for Hancock.

“It was criminal disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm,” the former special advisor said.