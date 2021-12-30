Texas runs out of vital Covid antibody treatment amid rapid rise in Omicron cases

Texas has run out of a vital antibody treatment for Covid-19, as Omicron continues to spread at an alarming rate through the state.

Sotrovimab is believed to be the only antibody treatment effective against the new variant, but infusion centers across the Lone Star state will now be unable to offer it until a new shipment arrives in January.

The Texas Department of state health services has confirmed it has run out of Sotrovimab in its regional centers in Austin, El Paso, The Woodlands, San Antonio and Fort Worth.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.