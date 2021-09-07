A new law could land Texas drivers fined or in jail for failing to stop for pedestrians on a crosswalk.

In October 2017, Lisa Torry Smith and her six-year-old son Logan were hit by a car on a crosswalk during their journey to school in Missouri City.

Lisa died while Logan spent three and a half months in a wheelchair.

The mothers family worked with a Fort Bend County District Attorney to draft the Senate Bill 1055 which became the Lisa Torry Smith Act.

As of September 1, if a driver hits and injures someone on a crosswalk, it's a Class A misdemeanour.