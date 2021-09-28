A Texas inmate is due to be executed on Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing two brothers during a robbery in their home in 1991.Rick Rhoades, 57, was given the death penalty for the murders of Charles and Bradley Allen more than 30 years ago. He is set to be executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.If Rhoades is executed, he will be the third inmate put to death this year in Texas and the sixth in the US. Texas uses capital punishment the most out of the 27 US states where it is authorised.