The pilot of a helicopter was killed after it crashed into an open field and burst into flames in Texas.

Eyewitnesses captured the horrifying moment the chopper went down in Rowlett on Friday.

Footage shows the helicopter falling from the sky, after the tail rotor appeared to break while it was still in mid-air.

Rowlett Police Department have since confirmed the pilot’s death.

"I saw the helicopter coming down. I heard a noise and when I looked up the helicopter was coming down and the tail was off," one witness told a local news station.

