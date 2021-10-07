Students who witnessed a shooting at a high school in Texas have described the heart-stopping moments as the incident unfolded around them.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, injured four people after opening fire at Timberland High School in Arlington.

"We heard gunshots and I was just like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh. We all went to the other side of the classroom and he continued to shoot," Chasity Turner said.

"I called my mother and told her I loved her."

Mr Simpkins turned himself into the authorities four hours after the shooting and now faces charges of aggravated assault.