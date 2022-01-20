The brother of British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram pleaded with him to surrender in the phone call made before he was shot and killed by FBI agents.

Akram, originally from Blackburn, held four people hostage in a Texas synagogue before he was killed after a 10-hour standoff last Saturday.

All four hostages were released unharmed.

In the call, which the gunman made to his family as the siege was going on, he tells his brother he has "come to die".

"Just pack it in mate," he responds, urging Akram to give himself up.

Sign up to our newsletters here.