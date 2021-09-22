A Texas restaurant kicked out a couple who wore face masks to protect their four-month-old son.

New mother Natalie Wester detailed her experience at the Hang Time Bar and Grill on social media, explaining that she and her husband were asked to leave because they decided to mask up inside the building.

The pair were doing so to protect their immunocompromised son, who they would later return home to.

Following the incident, the restaurant owner defended his decision to kick the pair out, suggesting he doesn’t want face masks in his business.