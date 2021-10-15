A Texas school official has told teachers that if they keep books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they would also have to offer books with “opposing” viewpoints in order to comply with new state law.

Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll independent school district, offered guidance to educators on which books they can keep in libraries.

The clip, obtained by NBC News, features Peddy making the comment before stunned teachers ask “how do you oppose the Holocaust?”

