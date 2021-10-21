Seven students are suing the Magnolia Independent School District in Texas over its ruling that boys must have short hair.

The students are between seven and 17 years old and they argue that the long hair ban that only applies to boys are based on gender stereotypes and is a constitutional violation.

Shockingly, one 9-year-old boy was forced by officials to serve a month-long suspension in school, had his lunch breaks removed and was eventually banned from the school’s campus – all in an attempt to pressure him to get a haircut.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.