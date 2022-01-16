Suspect dead and hostages released from stand-off at synagogue in Texas

A suspect has died after he took a group of people hostage at a Texas synagogue while demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.

Authorities said all four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, some 30 miles north-west of Dallas, were safe and unharmed.

According to reports, the four taken hostage included the synagogue's rabbi.

One of the hostages was released unharmed six hours later, with the other three being led to safety by police several hours after that.

Police refused to say how the male hostage-taker died.

Sign up to our newsletters.