Father delivers own baby on doorstep of Texas hospital

A man in Texas helped his pregnant partner give birth on a hospital doorstep when she couldn’t make it to the delivery room in time.

CCTV footage shared by the Methodist Health System on Wednesday (17 September) shows a car pulling up outside the drop off area at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The mother, Angelica Martinez, had begun having contractions two blocks away from the hospital, and husband Luis Mendoza said it was a “race against time” to get her to the ward.

Mendoza helped her successfully deliver a baby girl, as doctors and nurses ran out to assist her.

Both the mother and baby were then transported inside the hospital on a gurney, and were able to go home a few days later.