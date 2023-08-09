A Texas woman has described how a snake and hawk brutally attacked her while she was mowing her lawn, leaving her seriously injured.

Peggy Jones was on a tractor mower when the snake fell out of the sky and landed on her at her home in Silsbee. As it began to tighten around her arm, a hawk then swooped down, and began clawing at her to grab its prey.

Peggy told click2Houston: “I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus’.”