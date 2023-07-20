Mechanics remove huge python from underneath pickup truck in Thailand

A large python battled with mechanics in a fierce tug-of-war as it refused to leave a pickup truck.

The snake was discovered inside the truck’s engine when a worker lifted up the bonnet at a car service centre in Bangkok, Thailand on 22 June.

But the snake - estimated to be 9ft long - went deeper into the pickup truck until it reached deep inside the wheelhouse.

Footage shows mechanics trying t extract the python using a catching pole with a noose.

The snake was extracted from the truck unhurt and turned over to local wildlife officials before being released.