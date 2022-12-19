Royal Thai Navy ship rolls over and sinks amid strong winds, prompting rescue mission

A Royal Thai Navy ship rolled over and capsized in the Gulf of Thailand overnight on Sunday, 18 December, leaving more than 100 marines stranded.

Warships and helicopters were deployed in the scramble to rescue sailors.

At least 78 marines were rescued and 28 were still in the water, the navy said.

The incident occurred after the HTMS Sukhothai warship, which was on a patrol, suffered an engine malfunction and started taking on water.

Its electrical system was knocked out on Sunday evening, allowing more water to flow into the vessel, causing it to sink.

Sign up to our newsletters.