Thousands of protesters in Bangkok have called for the resignation of Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrators gathered in the capital dancing around a huge bonfire lit in the middle of the street, burning mock corpses that represent people who have died from Covid-19.

The protest, which took place on Thursday night, was one of the largest of the year despite police warnings that protests were banned due to coronavirus restrictions.

Action against the PM has gained traction since late June as groups demand his removal over the nation's worsening coronavirus situation.