Dominic Cummings, former aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, made several strong allegations in an evidence session with MPs on Wednesday, including that the health secretary should have been fired for “at least 15 to 20 things” during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking as part of the Commons’ health and science committees’ inquiry into lessons learned from the Covid crisis, Cummings also claimed that one official said “I think we are absolutely f***ed”, and that there was a suggestion that Mr Johnson be injected with coronavirus on live TV by Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer.