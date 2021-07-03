A wildfire amid a record heatwave in western Canada forced authorities to order residents to evacuate a village in British Columbia.

Jan Polderman, Lytton's Mayor issued the evacuation on Wednesday, 30 June, stating the fire was threatening structures and the safety of residents.

Pierre Quevillon, a Lytton resident, bundled his two dogs into his truck, before heading back into his home to rescue his cat.

But when he returned to his truck, it was already engulfed in flames, with his dogs inside.

Quevillon is one of an estimated 1,000 residents forced to leave their homes behind.