The Middle East correspondent for The Independent, Bel Trew, filmed a frantic scene as she ran for cover after a rocket scare in the city of Ashkelon, Israel.

The reporter was in the city covering the rising tensions between Israel and Hamas in Gaza when sirens began to blare and she was forced to dive for cover.

The footage recorded by Trew during the frenzy shows her helping an elderly woman in a wheelchair as people run to take shelter within a nearby building.