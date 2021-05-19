Former US president Donald Trump faces more than a dozen high-profile lawsuits and investigations now that he’s left office.

In the latest move, the New York Attorney General’s office announced it is expanding its civil probe and investigating the Trump Organisation in a “criminal capacity.”

In one of two ongoing sexual harassment suits, the restaurateur Summer Zervos says Trump kissed and groped her against her will in 2016, which he dismissed as a “hoax.”

Trump also faces big lawsuits related to his conduct during the 2020 election and the January storming of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.