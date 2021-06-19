Brazil has now registered nearly 18 million cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 498,499, according to ministry data. The country’s Health Ministry reported 98,832 new virus cases and 2,495 deaths for the past 24 hours on Friday, so it seems almost inevitable now that it will be the second country after the US to record so many deaths. The Health Ministry has administered 82 million vaccine doses so far. The number is mostly first shots; just 11% of Brazil’s population is fully vaccinated.