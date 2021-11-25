A Michelin-starred restaurant in North Yorkshire has been “reduced to ashes” after its thatched roof caught fire on the evening of Wednesday (24 November).

The cause of the blaze at The Star Inn at Harome is yet to be known but the blaze was attended by nine fire engines from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Owner-chef Andrew Pern told BBC Radio York that the building’s original frame had “just about gone”, and added: “It’s one of those risks that comes with a thatched property.”