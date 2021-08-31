The trial of the disgraced Silicon Valley CEO Elizabeth Holmes enters its first phase on Tuesday, with jury selection scheduled in federal court in California’s San Jose.

The once-celebrated Theranos founder is charged with fraud relating to her now-defunct medical startup. If convicted, she could face 20 years in prison.

The company claimed it would revolutionise medical testing with a machine called the Edison that could screen a drop of blood for various medical conditions. High-profile investors included Rupert Murdoch and Henry Kissinger. But the technology didn’t work, Ms Holmes was exposed as a fake and Theranos collapsed in 2018.