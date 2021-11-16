Former Tory prime minister Theresa May has condemned her successor’s handling of the standards U-turn fiasco, claiming it was “misplaced, ill-judged and just plain wrong”.

Speaking at a Commons debate, Ms May said she had read the original committee report on Owen Paterson, and that its conclusion was “clear and fair”.

May added that passing the motion to undo that vote, in hindsight, was “a step in the right direction, but it will not undo the damage that has been done”.

