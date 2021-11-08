Nottinghamshire Police have released drone footage of the moment a missing elderly woman was rescued after collapsing in the grounds of Belvoir Castle.

The vulnerable pensioner vanished from her home 30 miles away on 4 November, sparking a drone team to scour the area.

Thanks to thermal imaging, police were able to pick out the woman - who was lying unconscious in a freezing ditch in a field - and send officers to rescue her “in seconds”.

After being found, the woman was treated by paramedics and was not seriously hurt.

